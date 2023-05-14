Leaks Show a Surprisingly Aggressive Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky apparently isn't satisfied with merely repelling Russian troops. The Washington Post reports that in private talks with his generals, he has been pushing for aggressive attacks within Russia and even for occupying Russian villages. The story is another based on leaked US intelligence reports that first surfaced on the Discord messaging platform. For example:

"In a meeting in late January, Zelensky suggested Ukraine 'conduct strikes in Russia' while moving Ukrainian ground troops into enemy territory to 'occupy unspecified Russian border cities,' according to one document labeled 'top secret.' The goal would be 'to give Kyiv leverage in talks with Moscow,' the document said."

At other times, Zelensky suggests bombing a Russian pipeline that delivers oil to Hungary as revenge for Hungary leader Viktor Orban's support of Vladimir Putin, and he expresses a desire for long-range missiles to strike within Russia. US officials did not dispute the accuracy of the leaked documents. Zelensky himself tells the Post that suggestions he wants to occupy Russian villages are "fantasies," but he also makes clear that Ukraine has the right to resort to unconventional methods. "Ukraine did not occupy anyone, but vice versa,” he said. “When so many people have died and there have been mass graves and our people have been tortured, I am sure that we have to use any tricks.” (Read the full story.)