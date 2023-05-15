Sherpa Guide Ascends Everest for 26th Time, Tying Record

Pasang Dawa Sherpa first climbed peak in 1998
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted May 15, 2023 1:00 AM CDT
Sherpa Guide Summits Everest for 26th Time, Tying Record
FILE - A bird flies with Mount Everest seen in the background from Namche Bajar, Solukhumbu district, Nepal, May 27, 2019. A Sherpa guide scaled Mount Everest on Sunday for the 26th time, matching the record set by a fellow Nepalese guide for the most ascents of the world’s highest peak.   (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha, File)

A Sherpa guide on Sunday matched the record for most ascents of Mount Everest when he finished climbing the world's tallest mountain for the 26th time. Pasang Dawa Sherpa summited with a Hungarian climber, NPR reports. The 46-year-old made his first successful ascent in 1998 and has climbed Everest almost every year since; he shares the record with another Nepalese guide, Kami Rita Sherpa, who scaled the peak for the 26th time last year. Kami Rita is expected to do so again later this climbing season, which just began. There are fears it could be a crowded season, with a record 467 permits for foreign climbers having been approved.

The start of the spring season was delayed after three Sherpa climbers fell into a crevasse last month; they have not been found. Climbers generally reach base camp in April and get acclimatized to the high altitude before summit attempts begin in May. As for Pasang Dawa and his client, "They are descending from the top now and are in good shape," an official from hiking company Imagine Nepal Treks tells Reuters. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the first ascent of Everest by Sir Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay; it has since been summited more than 11,000 times. About 320 people have been killed in the attempt. (Read more Mount Everest stories.)

