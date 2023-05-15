After Thailand's Vote, a 'Breathtaking' Result

Voters in Thailand have delivered what is being described in coverage as a "political earthquake"—a clear message they are tired of military rule after nearly a decade. Whether the ruling junta accepts the message is another question.

The vote: In Sunday's general election, two opposition parties won a "stunning majority" of the 500 seats in the House, per the AP, which calls it a "major blow to the establishment parties and the former general who has led the Southeast Asian country since seizing power in a 2014 coup." The latter is Prime Minister Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.