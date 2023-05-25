American Tourist Loses Leg to Shark

A 22-year-old woman from Connecticut who was on vacation in the Turks and Caicos islands has lost one of her legs to a shark, reports CT Insider. The unidentified woman was snorkeling when the shark attacked, and she was listed in serious condition at a local hospital, per NBC News. She and a friend were in the water near Providenciales, one of the islands, say police. It wasn't immediately clear where in Connecticut the woman lived. The archipelago of Turks and Caicos is made up of 40 islands in the Atlantic, southeast of the Bahamas and north of the Dominican Republican and Haiti. (Read more shark attack stories.)