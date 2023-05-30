Hours After Arriving in Bahamas, Teen Lost at Sea

An 18-year-old was lost at sea hours after arriving in the Bahamas on a high school graduation trip last week. Cameron Robbins, who was celebrating with classmates after they graduated from Baton Rouge, Louisiana's University Lab High School just days prior, was on a pirate-themed sunset cruise Wednesday night when he went into the water, USA Today reports. Videos of the incident show him jumping overboard, and the Royal Bahamas Police Force said it was investigating reports that he did so on a dare, WBRZ reports. In the videos, a life preserver can also be seen with Robbins in the water. Despite immediate search efforts being launched, however, Robbins has not been found, and the search was called off Friday night after 325 square miles were covered.

"We were informed by the RBDF this evening that they were suspending the active search efforts pending further developments, and were not requesting further Coast Guard assistance after notifying the Robbins family," the US Coast Guard says in a statement. "We offer our sincerest condolences to Cameron Robbins’ family and friends." Robbins' family had flown to the Bahamas, but returned home after the search was called off. "In this time of grief, we thank our family, friends, and well-wishers for granting us the privacy we need to properly remember our son and mourn his loss," they said in a statement. Robbins' vacation was planned by a travel company specializing in graduation trips, and was not sanctioned by his alma mater. (Read more Bahamas stories.)