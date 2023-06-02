Naked Protester Turns Up Inside St. Peter's Basilica

He was apparently protesting Russia's invasion of Ukraine at Vatican City site
By Steve Huff,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 2, 2023 12:13 PM CDT
A view of the St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City.   (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Visitors to Vatican City on Thursday got an unexpected sight—a man climbed onto the main altar of St. Peter's Basilica and took off his clothes just before the church was ready to close, reports Reuters. The stunt was evidently a protest against Russia, because a message on the man's back read, "Save children of Ukraine." The naked protester succeeded in spreading his message because photos snapped by tourists were circulating on social media, notes the Independent. (This is a blurred example.) The man has not been identified, and it was not immediately clear what charges he might face. Vatican guards transferred him into the custody of Italian police. (Read more Vatican City stories.)

