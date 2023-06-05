Trump Lawyers Make Case in Person on Classified Papers

Decision on whether the former president will face criminal charges is expected soon
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 5, 2023 12:01 PM CDT
Trump Lawyers Make Case in Person on Classified Papers
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters before speaking at the Westside Conservative Breakfast, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa.   (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Mike Pence is off the hook. Now lawyers for Donald Trump say he should be as well in regard to his handling of classified documents. The Washington Post reports that three Trump attorneys went to the Justice Department Monday morning and met with DOJ officials to make their case that the question of whether Trump wrongly kept classified papers is not a criminal matter. It was not clear who they met with, but CBS News notes that Trump's legal team requested such a meeting in May to complain about what they see as unfair treatment by special counsel Jack Smith.

A grand jury in DC has been hearing from witnesses for months now, and a decision on whether to charge Trump is expected soon. Last week, a new wrinkle in the case emerged: A report alleges that prosecutors have a 2021 recording of Trump in which he talks about knowingly keeping a classified document about Iran upon leaving the White House. Federal investigators also are looking into the handling of classified documents by President Biden, stemming from his time as vice president. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X