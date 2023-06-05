Trump Lawyers Make Case in Person on Classified Papers

Mike Pence is off the hook. Now lawyers for Donald Trump say he should be as well in regard to his handling of classified documents. The Washington Post reports that three Trump attorneys went to the Justice Department Monday morning and met with DOJ officials to make their case that the question of whether Trump wrongly kept classified papers is not a criminal matter. It was not clear who they met with, but CBS News notes that Trump's legal team requested such a meeting in May to complain about what they see as unfair treatment by special counsel Jack Smith.

A grand jury in DC has been hearing from witnesses for months now, and a decision on whether to charge Trump is expected soon. Last week, a new wrinkle in the case emerged: A report alleges that prosecutors have a 2021 recording of Trump in which he talks about knowingly keeping a classified document about Iran upon leaving the White House. Federal investigators also are looking into the handling of classified documents by President Biden, stemming from his time as vice president. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)