Former VP Mike Pence Enters 2024 Race

He files the paperwork, will have campaign launch on Wednesday in Iowa
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 5, 2023 11:08 AM CDT
Mike Pence Enters the 2024 Race
Former Vice President Mike Pence rides a motorcycle during Sen. Joni Ernst's "Roast and Ride" event on Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa.   (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)

Mike Pence is now a candidate for president. While the former vice president will launch his campaign in Iowa on Wednesday, his team filed the formal paperwork to enter the race on Monday with the Federal Election Commission, reports the Guardian. Pence will have a CNN town hall that same night, per the Hill. The 63-year-old has been hinting at a formal entry into the race for months with regular visits to Iowa and New Hampshire, notes USA Today. The move sets up a showdown between him and Trump, whose followers consider Pence a traitor because he opted not to try to block certification of the 2020 election results. Pence now joins a crowded field, and he has consistently polled behind both Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. (Read more Mike Pence stories.)

