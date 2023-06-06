Technically, "improved autocorrect functionality" is what MacRumors is calling one of the upgrades that comes with Apple's iOS 17 for the iPhone. CNET puts into perspective what that actually means: "Your iPhone keyboard can learn curse words now." Apple unveiled its newest operating system Monday at its Worldwide Developers Conference, showing off how its word correction and prediction system has been much improved. MacRumors notes that now, if your phone decides a word needs correcting (but you don't want such a correction), a line will appear under the corrected word, allowing you to simply tap on the word to get back to the original version.

This will happen across the board, but the Guardian notes consumers will be especially pleased for this feature when the word "ducking" is swapped in for another, more profane one—a substitution that's served as "a long-standing source of mirth or frustration." The operating system will also catch on to your typing habits over time. "In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it," Craig Federighi, the company's senior VP of software engineering, joked during the keynote speech. It's believed that iOS 17 will be available in beta version next month, and unleashed in full in September. (Read more Apple stories.)