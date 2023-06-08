Unhealthy Air Isn't in a Hurry to Move Out

Much of the East Coast is a smoky place these days—and a potentially hazardous one for those with breathing ailments or anyone who spends a lot of time outdoors. The latest on the haze blanketing the skies as a result of wildfires in Canada:

The AirNow.gov site allows you to plug in your zip code and get the current air quality in your area. It's a collaboration of the EPA, the NOAA, and other federal agencies. The map: CNN is updating this map every 30 minutes. It's a color-coded way to see where the smoke is most dangerous in the US.