Masks Return as Canadian Wildfire Smoke Moves South

New York City and other cities in the Northeast are continuing to experience disruptions to daily life from hazardous levels of air pollution from hundreds of wildfires burning in Canada—and the smoke is spreading across a wider area of the US. According to a National Weather Service update early Thursday, the wildfires smoke has triggered air quality alerts from parts of the Great Lakes/Ohio Valley to the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, and air quality is set to get worse as far south as Georgia and Alabama. The Philadelphia area currently has the worst air quality in the country, the New York Times reports. More:

Conditions "likely to remain unhealthy." US National Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Ramsey says the weather system that brought the haze to the Northeast "will probably be hanging around at least for the next few days," the AP reports. "Conditions are likely to remain unhealthy, at least until the wind direction changes or the fires get put out,” Ramsey says. "Since the fires are raging—they’re really large—they’re probably going to continue for weeks. But it’s really just going be all about the wind shift."