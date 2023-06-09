Details of Charges Against Trump Trickle Out

Donald Trump was indicted on seven counts related to the probe into his handling of classified documents, his attorney confirmed. The former president is facing one charge under the Espionage Act, plus charges including obstruction of justice, destruction or falsification of records, conspiracy, and false statements, CNN reports. Trump himself weighed in on the Espionage Act charge, which he called "ludicrous." Federal agents from the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security are en route to Miami ahead of Trump's court appearance, which the former POTUS said would happen Tuesday, the AP reports.

Meanwhile, Trump's fellow Republicans are speaking out against the indictment. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy blamed President Biden for the charges, saying it is "unconscionable for a President to indict the leading candidate opposing him.” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise agreed, saying Trump is "weaponizing his Department of Justice against his own political rival." Even Trump's 2024 rivals are backing him up on this: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wondered, "Why so zealous in pursuing Trump yet so passive about Hillary or Hunter?" while Sen. Tim Scott said the justice system's "scales are weighted" based on politics. Fellow GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said the indictment was "an affront to every citizen." (Read more Donald Trump stories.)