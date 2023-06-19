100 Letters With Suspicious Powder Sent to State Lawmakers

Letters tested negative for common toxins investigators in Kansas say
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 19, 2023 2:38 PM CDT
A Capitol Police vehicle with the Kansas Highway Patrol sits parked outside the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas.   (Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP)

About 100 letters containing suspicious white powder have been sent to lawmakers and other public officials across Kansas, officials said. No injuries have been reported, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. It had counted more than 30 letters as of late Friday afternoon and increased the tally to 100 as of Sunday, the AP reports. In a Facebook post Sunday, the bureau said preliminary tests on the substance were negative for common dangerous toxins.

In emails sent to legislators and obtained by the Topeka Capital-Journal, Tom Day, director of Legislative Administrative Services, said the Kansas Highway Patrol had informed his office of the letters, which contain a return address of either Kansas City or Topeka. The letters were sent to legislators at their homes and have been turned over to the KBI and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Day wrote.

