Trump Ordered to Not Make Evidence in Case Public

A court order issued Monday places restrictions on Donald Trump's interactions with evidence, including classified documents, that federal prosecutors will show him in the course of prosecuting the former president. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart prohibited Trump from disclosing or keeping the evidence, CNBC reports. The former president may only see the evidence in the classified documents case in the company of a lawyer. Trump is not allowed to disclose the information "to the public or the news media, or disseminated on any news or social media platform," Reinhart wrote, without prior approval of federal prosecutors or the court.

The Justice Department made the request of the judge Friday, per the Hill, saying that limits were necessary because its investigation is continuing and could result in more arrests. If certain information became public, it "could compromise those investigations and identify uncharged individuals," the filing says. The order also applies to Walt Nauta, Trump's personal aide, who's charged along with the former president, per USA Today. Nauta and Trump could face contempt of court or civil or criminal sanctions if they violate the order, the judge wrote. Their lawyers didn't object to the government's filing. Such an order is standard in classified information or Espionage Act cases, a national security lawyer said. (Read more Mar-a-Lago indictment stories.)