Looking to pull up roots and try to make it in an exciting new city? Head to Vienna, deemed the most livable city, or to Canada, where three cities are among the top picks on the Economist Intelligence Unit's Global Liveability Index. The EIU based its rankings of more than 170 cities worldwide on 30 metrics in five main categories: stability, health care, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure. Fortune pulls out something of interest to Americans about the top 10: No cities from the United States made the cut. For the second year in a row, the index deemed the Austrian capital its No. 1 choice. Meanwhile, pulling up the rear as the least livable city: Damascus, Syria. Here, the top and bottom 10:
Most Livable
- Vienna
- Copenhagen, Denmark
- Melbourne, Australia
- Sydney
- Vancouver, Canada
- Zurich
- Calgary, Canada
- Geneva
- Toronto
- Osaka, Japan, and Auckland, New Zealand (tied)
Least Livable
- Douala, Cameroon
- Kyiv, Ukraine
- Harare, Zimbabwe
- Dhaka, Bangladesh
- Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea
- Karachi, Pakistan
- Lagos, Nigeria
- Algiers, Algeria
- Tripoli, Libya
- Damascus, Syria
