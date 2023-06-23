This Is the Most Livable City in the World

Vienna is No. 1 in rankings of 170+ cities worldwide; no US cities make the top 10
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 23, 2023 11:10 AM CDT
Here Are the Most, Least Livable Cities on Earth
St. Michael's Square in Vienna.   (Getty Images/RudyBalasko)

Looking to pull up roots and try to make it in an exciting new city? Head to Vienna, deemed the most livable city, or to Canada, where three cities are among the top picks on the Economist Intelligence Unit's Global Liveability Index. The EIU based its rankings of more than 170 cities worldwide on 30 metrics in five main categories: stability, health care, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure. Fortune pulls out something of interest to Americans about the top 10: No cities from the United States made the cut. For the second year in a row, the index deemed the Austrian capital its No. 1 choice. Meanwhile, pulling up the rear as the least livable city: Damascus, Syria. Here, the top and bottom 10:

Most Livable

  1. Vienna
  2. Copenhagen, Denmark
  3. Melbourne, Australia
  4. Sydney
  5. Vancouver, Canada
  6. Zurich
  7. Calgary, Canada
  8. Geneva
  9. Toronto
  10. Osaka, Japan, and Auckland, New Zealand (tied)

Least Livable

  1. Douala, Cameroon
  2. Kyiv, Ukraine
  3. Harare, Zimbabwe
  4. Dhaka, Bangladesh
  5. Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea
  6. Karachi, Pakistan
  7. Lagos, Nigeria
  8. Algiers, Algeria
  9. Tripoli, Libya
  10. Damascus, Syria
More on the index's rankings here. (We don't want the US to feel left out—here are the happiest cities in America.)

