Riders Fall From Roller Coaster After Derailment in Sweden

One person was killed and several others injured when a roller coaster derailed in Stockholm on Sunday, Swedish TV reported. Park officials told public broadcaster SVT that that one of the carriages on the Jetline roller coaster derailed and people fell to the ground at the Grona Lund amusement park. "It is incredibly tragic and shocking," park spokeswoman Annika Troselius told SVT. "Unfortunately we have been informed that one person is killed and many are injured." Police said seven people, both children and adults, were hospitalized, the AP reports.