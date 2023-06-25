Riders Fall From Roller Coaster After Derailment in Sweden

One person is killed at Stockholm amusement park, seven are hospitalized
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 25, 2023 10:52 AM CDT
Riders Fall From Roller Coaster After Derailment in Sweden
A view of the Jetline roller coaster in Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm in 2009.   (Fredrik Persson/TT News Agency via AP, file)

One person was killed and several others injured when a roller coaster derailed in Stockholm on Sunday, Swedish TV reported. Park officials told public broadcaster SVT that that one of the carriages on the Jetline roller coaster derailed and people fell to the ground at the Grona Lund amusement park. "It is incredibly tragic and shocking," park spokeswoman Annika Troselius told SVT. "Unfortunately we have been informed that one person is killed and many are injured." Police said seven people, both children and adults, were hospitalized, the AP reports.

story continues below

The amusement park was evacuated to facilitate the work of rescue crews. SVT reporter Jenny Lagerstedt, who was standing in line for another ride, said the carriage was at a high point at the time. "Suddenly I heard a metallic thud and then the rides started to shake," she said. Rescuers had to remove other passengers who were stuck in other carriages on the roller coaster after the accident.

(Read more roller coasters stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X