Trump: Iran War Is 'Pretty Much' Complete

President Trump suggested Monday that the war in Iran could be nearing the finish line. "I think the war is very complete, pretty much," he told CBS News correspondent Weijia Jiang. "They have no navy, no communications, they've got no air force. Their missiles are down to a scatter. Their drones are being blown up all over the place, including their manufacturing of drones. If you look, they have nothing left. There's nothing left in a military sense." Trump previously said the war, now in its second week, could last four to five weeks. He said Monday, however, that it is "very far ahead of schedule."

Asked about Iran's new leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, Trump said, "I have no message for him. None, whatsoever." He said he had a person in mind to replace him, but declined to elaborate In a post on X, Jiang said Trump told her he was thinking about "taking over the Strait of Hormuz. She said he told her, "They've shot everything they have to shoot, and they better not try anything cute or it's going to be the end of that country." Trump, who is scheduled to hold a press conference in Miami at 5:30pm Eastern, said wrapping up the war "is all in my mind, nobody else's," per the BBC.