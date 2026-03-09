World | Iran Trump: End of War Will Be Mutual Call With Netanyahu President tells Israeli outlet that the strikes may have saved Israel from destruction By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Mar 9, 2026 8:46 AM CDT Copied President Trump speaks to reporters while traveling aboard Air Force One en route from Dover Air Force Base, Del., to Miami, Saturday, March 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) It's not clear when the Iran war will end, but President Trump says it will be a (mostly) joint decision between him and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu. "I think it's mutual ... a little bit," he tells the Times of Israel. "I'll make a decision at the right time, but everything's going to be taken into account." He added that he didn't think Israel would have to continue fighting on its own after a US withdrawal. On that front, he reiterated his view that the war is existential for Israel. "Iran was going to destroy Israel and everything else around it," he said. "We've worked together. We've destroyed a country that wanted to destroy Israel." Trump has avoided a specific war timeline, though he has said the original planning figured it would run about 4 weeks. However, coverage of the selection of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son to be Iran's next supreme leader suggests that Tehran is digging in for a long fight. Read These Next COVID's long-term effect on the brain may be worse than thought. This fee for new cars keeps creeping up. After Trump's call, analysts see where voting vulnerabilities are. Respiratory virus that lacks vaccine is spreading. Report an error