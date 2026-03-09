Trump: End of War Will Be Mutual Call With Netanyahu

It's not clear when the Iran war will end, but President Trump says it will be a (mostly) joint decision between him and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu. "I think it's mutual ... a little bit," he tells the Times of Israel. "I'll make a decision at the right time, but everything's going to be taken into account." He added that he didn't think Israel would have to continue fighting on its own after a US withdrawal. On that front, he reiterated his view that the war is existential for Israel.