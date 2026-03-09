Queen's Last Letter Before Execution Draws Crowds

Mary, Queen of Scots has been dead for more than four centuries, but her final words are drawing fresh crowds in a small Scottish city. The last letter she wrote before her 1587 execution is now on rare public display at the new Perth Museum, about an hour from Edinburgh, and it's become the star attraction, the Washington Post reports.

In the early hours before she was beheaded at 44 on February 8, 1587, Mary wrote a four-page farewell to her brother-in-law, France's King Henry III. Denied a priest and legal counsel, she used the letter to settle debts, ask that her servants be paid, request burial in France—and, crucially, to stress that she was being killed because of her Catholic faith and her claim to the English throne, not for plotting against her cousin, Queen Elizabeth I