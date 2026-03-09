5 Iranian Soccer Players Granted Asylum in Australia

Five members of Iran's women's national soccer team have been granted temporary humanitarian visas, giving them a path to permanent residency, Australia's home affairs minister Tony Burke said Tuesday. He said the players are now in a secure location under Australian Federal Police protection after seeking help while in Queensland for the Women's Asian Cup. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said authorities had prepared for the possibility the women might ask for protection and stressed that "help is here" for any teammates who choose to follow, the Guardian reports.