3 Toronto-Area Synagogues Hit With Gunfire in a Week

Gunfire outside three Toronto-area synagogues in less than a week has Jewish leaders warning that "Canada is at a crossroads" and demanding a tougher response to hate-fueled violence. No one was injured in any of the incidents, but all three buildings sustained damage, and police have not released any suspect information, per Global News. The first incident came March 2 at Temple Emanu-El in North York, where authorities found bullet holes in the doors, per the National Post. Shots were then reported just before midnight Friday at BAYT Synagogue in Thornhill, followed about 20 minutes later by more gunfire at Shaarei Shomayim in North York, where bullet holes were again found in the door. Two people were inside at the time, per the CBC.