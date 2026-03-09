3 Toronto-Area Synagogues Hit With Gunfire in a Week

Gunfire outside three Toronto-area synagogues in less than a week has Jewish leaders warning that "Canada is at a crossroads" and demanding a tougher response to hate-fueled violence. No one was injured in any of the incidents, but all three buildings sustained damage, and police have not released any suspect information, per Global News. The first incident came March 2 at Temple Emanu-El in North York, where authorities found bullet holes in the doors, per the National Post. Shots were then reported just before midnight Friday at BAYT Synagogue in Thornhill, followed about 20 minutes later by more gunfire at Shaarei Shomayim in North York, where bullet holes were again found in the door. Two people were inside at the time, per the CBC.
Both Toronto and York police say it's too early to say whether the shootings are linked. Toronto's police chief said specialized gun and gang units are on the case, with stepped-up patrols at synagogues. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow called the incidents "disgusting acts of antisemitism, hate and intimidation," while Deputy Mayor Mike Colle sounded the alarm over near-daily "violent antisemitic terror attacks" in the area, suggesting foreign terrorists were to blame, per the CBC and the Post. At a Sunday news conference, federal Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree vowed to strengthen laws so "those who espouse hate are held to account" and to overhaul infrastructure funding rules for vulnerable community sites. Jewish groups, meanwhile, are pressing for not just better security, but broader efforts to counter intimidation and violence.