In Flooded Australia, Crocs 'Absolutely Everywhere'

Authorities in Australia's Northern Territory have a blunt warning amid severe flooding: stay out of the water. "There are crocs absolutely everywhere," police incident control acting commander Shaun Gill said Sunday, per 9News , after what he described as "independent reports" of people swimming in swollen rivers, where saltwater crocs are currently "most active." Police say more than 1,000 people have been evacuated across the territory after days of heavy rain. The town of Katherine has seen its worst flooding since 1998, with three deaths reported, per the Guardian .

At least 90 homes have lost power and several schools were closed into Monday, per CBS News. Meanwhile, officials cautioned locals not to "do something silly" and swim in floodwaters, citing both dangerous currents and increased crocodile activity. The Northern Territory is home to more than 100,000 crocs, including saltwater crocodiles that can exceed 20 feet and weigh a ton. Of course, not everyone has a choice in getting wet. In Beswick on Sunday, police used a boat to pull a 40-year-old man from fast-moving waters after he clung to a submerged tree, exhausted, per CBS.