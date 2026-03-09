Anglers Stuck on Drifting Ice: 'This Could Be the End'

A day of ice fishing turned into an airlift rescue for 23 people on Sunday after the ice beneath them broke free and drifted more than a mile from shore on Ontario's Georgian Bay. Ontario Provincial Police say the group became stranded late Sunday morning near Balmy Beach north of Owen Sound when the ice shelf fractured into pieces, leaving some partially in the freezing water, per the CBC . One of the stranded anglers recalled stepping over a crack in the ice that suddenly became a 10-foot gap, and continued growing. "We just sat down as a group and said this could be the end," Alfie How tells the Owen Sound Sun Times .

After the initial break, the larger ice shelf broke again, leaving several anglers stranded on what would become submerged ice. As news of the emergency spread, hundreds of people gathered along shorelines, from where the silhouettes of the anglers were visible at a distance, the Sun Times reports. Two helicopters were used to pluck everyone from the ice and water, with help from OPP officers and aviation crews, firefighters, paramedics, the provincial Natural Resources ministry, and air ambulance service Ornge.

The first priority was rescuing those who'd ended up in the slushy water, OPP Const. Craig Soldan told the CBC, adding officers advised people to lie low and spread their weight as they waited. The effort took about two hours. There were minor injuries, including cases of hypothermia, but no hospitalizations were needed. With recent warm and erratic weather weakening ice conditions, Soldan issued a blunt warning: "No ice is safe ice."