Former NFL Player, 35, Dies After Getting Caught in Rip Current

A 35-year-old former NFL quarterback died Tuesday in an apparent drowning off the Florida coast. Ryan Mallett, who was an Arkansas high school football coach at the time of his death, was caught in a rip current at a Destin, Florida, beach along with 9 to 12 other people, sources tell Arkansas' Deltaplex News . Everyone except Mallett made it to safety, but he started struggling and ultimately went under. Emergency responders pulled him out of the water unresponsive and he was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, ESPN reports.

Mallett, a University of Arkansas football star who was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2011, also played with the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens before his career ended in 2017, CNN reports. "The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett," that team says in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss." Says the University of Arkansas, "We are shocked and saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett. He was a Razorback legend with larger-than-life talent and a personality to match. He led our program to some of our best moments in recent memory. He will be missed by everyone who knew him." (Read more Florida stories.)