At Hot Dog Eating Contest, They Were Their Own Biggest Rivals

Defending champion Miki Sudo forced down 39 1/2 hot dogs and buns to claim a ninth women's title in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, before stormy weather moved in and delayed the men's competition. Sudo beat Mayoi Ebihara's 33 1/2 hot dogs in 10 minutes Tuesday in a contest that appeared to be much closer until the final count was announced, the AP reports. The unofficial real-time counter showed the two women tied throughout much of the competition. A final count of plates settled the score. Sudo, 37, was disappointed in her winning total, which was nine hot dogs short of her all-time high. She said competition from the 27-year-old Ebihara had thrown her off.