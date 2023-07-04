At Hot Dog Eating Contest, They Were Their Own Biggest Rivals

Miki Sudo, Joey Chestnut defended titles at Nathan's but failed to beat personal bests
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 4, 2023 2:22 PM CDT
Champs Defend Titles at Hot Dog Eating Contest
Competitive eater Miki Sudo eats a hot dog during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023.   (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Defending champion Miki Sudo forced down 39 1/2 hot dogs and buns to claim a ninth women's title in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, before stormy weather moved in and delayed the men's competition. Sudo beat Mayoi Ebihara's 33 1/2 hot dogs in 10 minutes Tuesday in a contest that appeared to be much closer until the final count was announced, the AP reports. The unofficial real-time counter showed the two women tied throughout much of the competition. A final count of plates settled the score. Sudo, 37, was disappointed in her winning total, which was nine hot dogs short of her all-time high. She said competition from the 27-year-old Ebihara had thrown her off.

"The first couple minutes, I found myself watching her, which I never want to do. I never want to be distracted by the other competitors," Sudo, of Port Richey, Florida, said after the competition. "Watching her, I fumbled my hands. I got stuck with a big burp early on but was able to correct." When the men's contest kicked off after a two-hour delay, champion Joey Chestnut ate his way to a 16th title, NBC New York reports. The champ finished 62 hot dogs, one less than last year's total.

