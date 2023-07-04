Cocaine May Have Been Found in the White House

A strange thing happened last weekend: The White House was briefly evacuated on Sunday evening after the Secret Service discovered what it would describe only as an "unknown object," reports Fox News. Now the Washington Post appears to have discovered what the "unknown object" was: cocaine. Authorities are not saying exactly where it was found or how it was packaged, but preliminary tests of the white powder were positive for cocaine, according to the newspaper.
The substance was discovered during a routine Secret Service sweep of the White House complex, and a responding DC firefighter on the hazardous materials squad was recorded calling in, "We have a yellow bar saying cocaine hydrochloride," per the Post. While the executive mansion was evacuated, President Biden was not affected. He and first lady Jill Biden had left the White House on Friday for Camp David, where they were spending the long holiday weekend, notes Newsweek. (Read more White House stories.)