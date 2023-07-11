North Korea: Warplanes Turned Back US Spy Flight

North Korea said Monday that its warplanes turned back a US spy plane that was over its territorial waters earlier in the day. The statement was made by Kim Yo Jong, sister of the nation's ruler, Kim Jong Un, and one of the government's top foreign policy officials. North Korea will not take direct action against US forces' "acts of espionage outside the economic water zone," Kim said, while warning of "shocking" consequences if US spying continues, the Hill reports. US officials did not immediately respond to the claim.