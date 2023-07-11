North Korea: Warplanes Turned Back US Spy Flight

Kim suggests incursions could meet with consequences
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 10, 2023 7:20 PM CDT
North Korea: Warplanes Turned Back US Spy Flight
Kim Yo Jong attends a wreath-laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam, in 2019.   (Jorge Silva/Pool Photo via AP, File)

North Korea said Monday that its warplanes turned back a US spy plane that was over its territorial waters earlier in the day. The statement was made by Kim Yo Jong, sister of the nation's ruler, Kim Jong Un, and one of the government's top foreign policy officials. North Korea will not take direct action against US forces' "acts of espionage outside the economic water zone," Kim said, while warning of "shocking" consequences if US spying continues, the Hill reports. US officials did not immediately respond to the claim.

story continues below

Kim said that the incursion by an Air Force spy plane happened about 5am and that military jets drove it away. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff denied that US spy planes had crossed into North Korean territory, per the AP. A spokesperson said the US was doing standard reconnaissance in cooperation with South Korean forces. Kim said the Joint Chiefs were acting like "a spokesperson" for the US. (Read more North Korea stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X