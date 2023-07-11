Hear the 'Most Wimbledon Warning Ever'

Where and when to pop your Champagne is such a Wimbledon problem. For example, someone got the timing wrong over the weekend at the oldest Grand Slam tournament, where the bubbly helps wash down the strawberries and cream, per the AP. "Ladies and gentlemen, please, if you are opening a bottle of Champagne don't do it as the player is about to serve," Australian umpire John Blom announced just after the start of a match on No. 3 Court. Watch the moment here, described as the "most Wimbledon warning ever" by the tournament's official Twitter feed, per the Guardian.