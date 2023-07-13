Cops: Impaired Driver Had Baby Raccoon in Car

Police in Canada say an allegedly impaired driver was arrested before any harm came to him or his unusual passenger—a baby raccoon. "Huntsville officers arrested a male for impaired operation of a vehicle," the Ontario Provincial Police tweeted Wednesday. "The male had a baby raccoon with him." The OPP thanked the public for reporting the driver to police and said the raccoon had been taken to a wildlife sanctuary, the CBC reports.
Police say the 39-year-old driver was arrested Wednesday morning after they responded to a call about a possible impaired driver in a parking lot, reports the Huntsville Doppler. It's not clear why the man had the raccoon in the vehicle. The driver faces charges including operating a motor vehicle while impaired and having cannabis readily available. Cannabis is legal in Canada but drivers aren't allowed to have unsealed containers of cannabis within reach. (Read more raccoons stories.)