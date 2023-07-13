Cops: Impaired Driver Had Baby Raccoon in Car

By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 13, 2023 4:35 PM CDT
Police shared this photo of the baby raccoon, which is now at a wildlife sanctuary.   (Ontario Provincial Police)

Police in Canada say an allegedly impaired driver was arrested before any harm came to him or his unusual passenger—a baby raccoon. "Huntsville officers arrested a male for impaired operation of a vehicle," the Ontario Provincial Police tweeted Wednesday. "The male had a baby raccoon with him." The OPP thanked the public for reporting the driver to police and said the raccoon had been taken to a wildlife sanctuary, the CBC reports.

Police say the 39-year-old driver was arrested Wednesday morning after they responded to a call about a possible impaired driver in a parking lot, reports the Huntsville Doppler. It's not clear why the man had the raccoon in the vehicle. The driver faces charges including operating a motor vehicle while impaired and having cannabis readily available. Cannabis is legal in Canada but drivers aren't allowed to have unsealed containers of cannabis within reach. (Read more raccoons stories.)

