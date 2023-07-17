Sailor—and His Dog—Survive 2 Months Adrift at Sea

A 51-year-old Australian sailor kept himself and his dog alive for two months while adrift in the Pacific Ocean, reports 9News . Tim Shaddock and Bella set off from Mexico for French Polynesia three months ago, but a storm one month into the trip damaged the boat and wiped out its electronics, per NBC News . The pair drifted hopelessly until a Mexican tuna trawler came across them over the weekend. Authorities say Shaddock survived by collecting rainwater, eating raw fish he caught, and staying under the cataraman's canopy during the brutal heat of the day.

"I have been through a very difficult ordeal at sea," Shaddock said upon his rescue, per the BBC. "I'm just needing rest and good food because I have been alone at sea a long time. Otherwise I'm in very good health." Shaddock had a long beard reminiscent of the one Tom Hanks wore in Castaway, as seen in images at 9News. Bella also is doing fine. In fact, ocean survival expert Mike Tipton of the UK's University of Portsmouth says Bella might have been a life-saver. Shaddock "had companionship," says Tipton. "I think that may have well made the difference." (Read more uplifting news stories.)