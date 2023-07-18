Cops Search Home in Tupac Shakur Case

Tupac Shakur has been dead for longer than he was alive, but investigators may have finally made a breakthrough in the investigation of the rapper's 1996 murder. Police in Las Vegas confirmed to CNN Tuesday that they executed a search warrant at a home in Henderson on Monday in connection with the killing. The 25-year-old died in a hospital on Sept. 13, 1996, six days after he was shot four times in a drive-by shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. Henderson is a suburb less than 20 miles from where Shakur was shot in his vehicle by somebody in a white Cadillac that pulled up at a red light, the BBC reports.

"The search warrant that we conducted is in connection with the Tupac Shakur case," Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "It has been a while" since the shooting, Johansson says. "It's a case that's gone unsolved and hopefully one day we can change that." No arrests were ever made in the case, and police have said in the past that the investigation went cold because witnesses refused to cooperate, the AP reports. Shakur was in a car with former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight when he was shot, but police believe the rapper was the intended target. (Read more Tupac Shakur stories.)