Tupac Search Warrant Was About an Alleged Witness

NBC News has the first details regarding the search warrant executed this week regarding the murder of Tupac Shakur in 1996. The outlet reports that Vegas police searched a home linked to 60-year-old Duane Keith Davis, who police suspect was in the shooter's vehicle. In fact, the suspected shooter, Orlando Anderson, is Davis' nephew, per NBC. The raided home is owned by Paula Clemons, who is married to Davis, aka Keefe D, per TMZ . Police searched the home—including desktops, thumb drives, audio recording, and other electronic devices—in the hunt for evidence.

Davis, described as a former member of the Crips gang in Compton, previously talked to the police under what NBC calls a "limited non-prosecution agreement," and he has recently been talking publicly in interviews about being present during the shooting, according to the outlet. As 8newsnow reports, a group including Shakur reportedly attacked Anderson hours before the rapper's fatal shooting. One long-standing theory is that Anderson might have shot Shakur as revenge, per TMZ, though Anderson denied it before being fatally shot himself in Los Angeles in 1998.

For now, the raid leaves more questions than answers. "While it's a good thing that police are continuing to investigate the murder of Pac, what was the probable cause that allowed them to get a search warrant?" wonders the Root. "What did investigators learn about Keefe D? Only time will tell." (Read more Tupac Shakur stories.)