Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $1.25B

After the 30th drawing without a winner
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 2, 2023 12:35 AM CDT
FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in New York.   (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $1.25 billion after no one beat the odds Tuesday night and won the massive lottery prize, the AP reports. The winning numbers drawn were: 8, 24, 30, 45 ,61, and the yellow ball: 12. No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18, allowing it to grow larger and larger. The $1.25 billion prize is now one of the largest in US history. (The largest-ever? A $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot from last year.) Tuesday night's drawing for $1.1 billion was the 30th straight without a winner. The next drawing will be Friday.

The lottery drought is due to a combination of poor luck and terrible odds, as the chance of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million. The odds of winning smaller prizes, ranging from $2 to $1 million, are significantly better. The new $1.25 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who chooses to collect through an annuity, with annual payments over 30 years. A sole winner who opts for a lump sum payment would receive an estimated $625.3 million. Winners also would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings. Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands.

