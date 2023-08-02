One person was killed in a tour bus rollover involving 57 people Tuesday in northern Arizona near the Grand Canyon West Skywalk, reports the AP. The bus rolled over just before 10am Tuesday at Grand Canyon West on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, according to the tribal police department. Eight people were flown to local hospitals, reports CNN, while an undisclosed number of others with less critical injuries were driven for treatment, tribal emergency officials said in a statement. Grand Canyon West is run by the tribe but has no operational ties to Grand Canyon National Park, which is managed by the National Park Service.