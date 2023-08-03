US Orders Partial Embassy Evacuation in Niger

With coup leaders in Niger refusing to back down and the French embassy in the country having been attacked Sunday, the United States has ordered some of the staff of its embassy in the country to be evacuated. "Given ongoing developments in Niger and out of an abundance of caution, the Department of State is ordering the temporary departure of non-emergency US government personnel and eligible family members from the US embassy in Niamey," a state department spokesperson said in a statement. Senior leadership will continue working, however, and the embassy will remain open, the BBC reports. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Niger's ousted president the US is committed to seeing the democratically elected government restored to power, but the junta has refused to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum, the Guardian reports.