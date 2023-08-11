Dog Rescues Woman Two Days After Crash

Police canine leads handler to woman in cornfield who was seriously injured in car accident
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 11, 2023 2:48 PM CDT
Dog Rescues Woman Two Days After Crash
Stock image.   (Getty / Ritthichai)

A woman who was missing after being seriously injured in a car crash was discovered two days later by a police dog in a dense cornfield in southeastern Michigan, authorities said. "We knew she didn't have much longer in order to live," said state Trooper Jeff Schrieber, who found the woman with Woodson, his specially trained dog. The 45-year-old woman, whose name wasn't released, was involved in a crash Sunday in Livingston County's Deerfield Township, 45 miles northwest of Detroit, per the AP. Her car was found but she was not at the vehicle. By Tuesday, two days later, the state police got involved. Troopers searched for nine hours among mature corn plants.

"It feels like needles going in your face as you're going through the corn at a high rate of speed with the dog," Schrieber told WXYZ-TV. Finally, Woodson pulled hard and led his handler to the woman, who was nearly a mile from the crash site. "I was able to get her awake. ... One trooper ripped off his shirt to try to get her warm due to her extreme hypothermia," Schrieber said. The woman initially was in critical condition at a hospital but was upgraded to stable. "I've been doing this so long, you make contact with the family, you feel for them, and you know that you're just trying to have a good outcome," Schrieber said.

(Read more rescue stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X