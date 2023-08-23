Austrian Climate Minister Pushes Public to Get Tattoos

The Austrian government isn't just encouraging tattoos—it's rewarding those who get them, or, at least, one specific tattoo. Climate officials set up pop-up tattoo shops at two festivals, where the first three people willing to get inked with the word "Klimaticket" landed a free year of Austria-wide train travel in return. Klimaticket, or "climate ticket," is part of the country's effort to cut down on "motorized individual transport" for the sake of the environment. Six people did take the government up on the tattoo offer, while euronews reports roughly a quarter of a million people have bought the annual pass at a cost of about $1,200.

UPI flags one criticism from a member of Parliament that was directed at Climate Minister Leonore Gewesseler: "Offering people money for putting advertising under their skin reveals an unacceptable view of humanity from a government minister." Gewessler noted the tattoos are only available to those over 18 and given during daylight, so as to reduce the likelihood an intoxicated person might opt in. But other criticisms were directed her way, with one tweet reading, "What will come next? A free heat pump for anyone who tattoos Gewessler's name on his forehead?" per the Telegraph. Euronews notes there are no more pop-up events scheduled for this year. (Read more tattoos stories.)