McConnell Cleared by Doctor as Successor Talk Heats Up

The Capitol's attending physician has pronounced Sen. Mitch McConnell good to go and said he can carry on with his duties, a day after the minority leader froze at a microphone during an appearance in Kentucky. "I have consulted with Leader McConnell and conferred with his neurology team," Dr. Brian Monahan said in a statement. It was his second such incident in weeks. "After evaluating yesterday's incident, I have informed Leader McConnell that he is medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned." The statement was released by McConnell's office, CNN reports.

The 81-year-old McConnell suffered a concussion when he took a fall in March. "Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration," said Monahan, echoing the diagnosis the senator's office has provided. The release of the doctor's statement represents the first time McConnell's staff has acknowledged the freeze-ups, per NBC News. President Biden said during a visit to FEMA headquarters in Washington on Thursday that he had just had a conversation with McConnell. "He was his old self on the telephone," said Biden, who was stricken by two brain aneurysms in 1988. Such spells, Biden said, are "part of the recovery."

Should Republicans need to choose a successor to the longest-serving Senate leader in history, the New York Times rates potential candidates for the job. The early front-runners would be the senators referred to as "the Three Johns:" John Thune of South Dakota, John Cornyn of Texas, and John Barrasso of Wyoming. Other possibilities include Sens. Joni Ernst of Iowa and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, who are both members of the GOP leadership team. The Times' assessment can be found here. So far, McConnell has given no indication that he plans to step down; his Senate seat will be on the 2026 ballot, and there's not a way to force a leadership vote until after the 2024 elections, per CNN. (Read more Mitch McConnell stories.)