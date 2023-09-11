Teen Actor's Debut Novel Impresses Critics

The teen actor best known for her role in Stranger Things has a new offering to plug—this time a novel. Millie Bobby Brown, 19, has released Nineteen Steps, a romance set against the backdrop of an actual event from World War II. The Brit's debut novel is centered what happened on the evening of March 3,1943, at London's Bethnal Green tube station, which served as an air raid shelter. (As the AP notes, you can Google it easily, but those who prefer avoiding spoilers might opt not to do so.) Brown's grandmother, who lived through it, told Brown the story, and the book is dedicated to her. Brown will be making the rounds of morning shows in the US this week to talk about the book, notes Headline Planet.