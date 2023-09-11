Teen Actor's Debut Novel Impresses Critics

The teen actor best known for her role in Stranger Things has a new offering to plug—this time a novel. Millie Bobby Brown, 19, has released Nineteen Steps, a romance set against the backdrop of an actual event from World War II. The Brit's debut novel is centered what happened on the evening of March 3,1943, at London's Bethnal Green tube station, which served as an air raid shelter. (As the AP notes, you can Google it easily, but those who prefer avoiding spoilers might opt not to do so.) Brown's grandmother, who lived through it, told Brown the story, and the book is dedicated to her. Brown will be making the rounds of morning shows in the US this week to talk about the book, notes Headline Planet.
Early reviews are positive:
- "You might open 'Nineteen Steps' for the celebrity name, but stick with it for the history of an under-recognized event of World War II," one "still not satisfactorily resolved for many," writes Jessica Francis Kane at the New York Times.
- "Time will tell if Brown has more stories in her, but her late, beloved grandmother would assuredly be proud of this first effort," writes Rob Merrill at the AP.
