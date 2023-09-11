Vegas Rapper Detailed Murder in Song, Is Charged

Police in Las Vegas say a local rapper made their murder investigation easier by essentially confessing to the crime in one of his songs, reports the Washington Post . Kenjuan McDaniel, 25, has been charged with murder in the 2021 shooting of 32-year-old Randall Wallace, says the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release . "I be the reason why he's dead, we still taunt him when he die, not the reason he's dead, so celebrate the reason why his mama cry," raps McDaniel under his name of "TheBiggestFinn 4800" on the song "Fadee Free" on YouTube.

As 8NewsNow reports, the rap video is just one piece of evidence against McDaniel. But it was remarkable enough that police cited it in the arrest report. "Kenjuan re-enacted Randall's murder, which was consistent with evidence at the scene," it reads. Police also noted that McDaniel referred to the victim as "Midget," which was Wallace's nickname. One section of the song goes, "... parked the car, doubled back on feet, the smartest way to slide, Drove in, double lock yo man ..."

The song came out July 19 of this year, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and investigators say it includes details of the killing that were not made public. McDaniel already had been a person of interest in the case because his car matches the description of one seen on surveillance video. He is currently being held in the Clark County Detention Center. "The facts gathered during the investigation were obtained separately from the music video," said police in the warrant. "The music video further validated the results of the investigation." (Read more Las Vegas stories.)