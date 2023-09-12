Crazy Jets Game Ends Up Costing Wisconsin Bar Patrons

Patrons celebrated when Aaron Rodgers left the game, expecting to have their tabs covered
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 12, 2023 2:14 PM CDT
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is helped off the field during the first quarter of Monday night's game.   (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Buffalo Bills fans weren't the only ones unhappy with the outcome of Monday night's game against the Jets. Bar patrons in Wisconsin ended up pretty bummed, too, after New York won. As WHNT explains, it has to do with the bar's promotion before the season began. Jack's American Pub announced that everybody would drink for free whenever the Jets lose—because Aaron Rodgers had left their beloved Green Bay Packers to play for New York. When Rodgers was injured on his first possession and had to leave the game, patrons were clearly in a celebratory mood, as this report from CBS 58 in Milwaukee shows.

After all, everyone figured the Bills would roll to an easy win with Rodgers out, but the Jets ended up winning in overtime. In the bar, "the mood has changed considerably," the TV station's AJ Bayatpour said in a live-time report as the game ended. "Take a look," he said, as the camera panned around. "This is the reaction from a bar where people are realizing the bar tabs they've been racking up all night—thinking, certainly with Rodgers hurt, the bar was going to be paying that tab—it is setting in, they are going to have to go to the bar and pay that tab." Going forward, the bar's promotion is moot. Rodgers is out for the season, and the promotion stipulates he must start the game for it to be in effect. (Read more Aaron Rodgers stories.)

