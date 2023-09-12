Apple Unveils Next Generation of iPhones

Apple on Tuesday unveiled its next generation of iPhones—a line-up that will boast better cameras, faster processors, a new charging system, and a price hike for the fanciest model. As has been case with Apple and other smartphone makers, the four types of iPhone 15 models aren't making any major leaps in technology, the AP reports. But Apple added enough new bells and whistles to the top-of-the line model—the iPhone 15 Pro Max—to boost its price by $100, or 9%, from last year's version to $1,200. Apple is holding the line on prices for rest of the line-up, with the basic iPhone 15 selling for $800, the iPhone 15 Plus for $900 and the iPhone 15 Pro for $1,000.