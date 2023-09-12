He Heard the Word 'Guilty,' Ate a Poisoned Snickers Bar

A 76-year-old Australian man returned to court Monday after a hospital stay of his own making. After being found guilty of committing decades-old child sex offenses in June, he bit into a Snickers bar that he had laced with rat poison in an attempt to die by suicide. The Canberra Times reported at the time that he was told he could not eat in court but finished the candy bar anyway then revealed he had laced the bar. He was taken to a cell, subsequently collapsed, and was brought to a hospital. His lawyer says the man ingested the poison because he "was fearful." He has since largely recovered from the shoulder injury and compound dislocation of one finger he suffered when he collapsed; significant kidney issues persist, reports the Age.