There's much ado made about Taylor Swift—her loves, broken records, seismic events, generosity on the road, and potential to keep the US out of a recession. The list goes on and on and on so long that the nation's largest newspaper company, which the New York Times notes has attracted no short amount of attention for sweeping layoffs at the local level over the years, is hiring a reporter to cover solely the Taylor Swift beat. It seems that Swift's record-shattering Eras Tour has attracted the attention of Gannett, which, noting "the effect she has across the music and business worlds," is now looking to hire a reporter to cover all things Swifty for its USA Today and Tennessean markets. That latter market is a nod to Swift's roots in Tennessee.