There's much ado made about Taylor Swift—her loves, broken records, seismic events, generosity on the road, and potential to keep the US out of a recession. The list goes on and on and on so long that the nation's largest newspaper company, which the New York Times notes has attracted no short amount of attention for sweeping layoffs at the local level over the years, is hiring a reporter to cover solely the Taylor Swift beat. It seems that Swift's record-shattering Eras Tour has attracted the attention of Gannett, which, noting "the effect she has across the music and business worlds," is now looking to hire a reporter to cover all things Swifty for its USA Today and Tennessean markets. That latter market is a nod to Swift's roots in Tennessee.
"As Taylor Swift's fan base has grown to unprecedented heights, so has the influence of her music and growing legacy—not only on the industry but on our culture," says a Gannett rep. "She is shaping a generation and is relevant, influential, and innovative—just like us." As the Guardian notes, the "Taylor Swift reporter" job showed up Tuesday in search of someone who is "experienced, video-forward" and good at expressing "the music and cultural impact of Taylor Swift." The hourly rate is between $21.63 and $50.87, but it presumably includes lots of concert tickets. (Read more Taylor Swift stories.)