His Fights Are Legendary. How Did That Leave His Brain?

Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, or CTE, can only be diagnosed after death, and that diagnosis has been made hundreds of times among former football and hockey players who have suffered repeated blows to the head. Boston University's CTE center is now running a study on living subjects who might be likely to have it; Chris "Knuckles" Nilan makes for an obvious participant. The 65-year-old holds the NHL record for the third-most fights in league history, at 316. In a piece for the New York Times, David Waldstein describes one game in 1980 when the hockey enforcer took on "two of the most feared pugilists in league ... hockey's equivalent of boxing Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson within an hour of one another." Though while Nilan struggled with addiction and violence following the end of his 13-year career, he didn't attribute those issues to his time in the sport.