ChatGPT Can Now 'See, Hear and Speak'

Major update allows voice and image interactions
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 26, 2023 2:00 AM CDT
ChatGPT Will Soon Be Able to 'See, Hear and Speak'
Stock photo   (Getty Images / Thapana Onphalai)

ChatGPT is getting a big update, one that will move the chatbot closer to artificial intelligence "assistants" including Apple's Siri, Amazon's Alexa, and Google's voice assistant. OpenAI says the coming update, which will be rolled out to Plus and Enterprise subscribers over the next two weeks, will allow users to have voice conversations with ChatGPT, as well as to interact with it using images, the Guardian reports. As CNBC puts it: "OpenAI's ChatGPT can now 'see, hear and speak,' or, at least, understand spoken words, respond with a synthetic voice and process images."

OpenAI has some suggested uses for the new functionalities, including taking a photo of the contents of your refrigerator or pantry and then asking ChatGPT to suggest what you should make for dinner, then give you step-by-step recipe instructions. After dinner, the company says, you could take a photo of your kid's math homework and ask the chatbot to give hints. The update comes as tech companies race to improve their AI tools, TechCrunch and Mashable report: Google is planning a ChatGPT rival called Gemini; Amazon is investing in an AI startup called Anthropic; Microsoft invested in OpenAI and recently added visual search to its Bing search engine; Meta launched a tool for generating music with AI. (Read more ChatGPT stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X