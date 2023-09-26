ChatGPT is getting a big update, one that will move the chatbot closer to artificial intelligence "assistants" including Apple's Siri, Amazon's Alexa, and Google's voice assistant. OpenAI says the coming update, which will be rolled out to Plus and Enterprise subscribers over the next two weeks, will allow users to have voice conversations with ChatGPT, as well as to interact with it using images, the Guardian reports. As CNBC puts it: "OpenAI's ChatGPT can now 'see, hear and speak,' or, at least, understand spoken words, respond with a synthetic voice and process images."

OpenAI has some suggested uses for the new functionalities, including taking a photo of the contents of your refrigerator or pantry and then asking ChatGPT to suggest what you should make for dinner, then give you step-by-step recipe instructions. After dinner, the company says, you could take a photo of your kid's math homework and ask the chatbot to give hints. The update comes as tech companies race to improve their AI tools, TechCrunch and Mashable report: Google is planning a ChatGPT rival called Gemini; Amazon is investing in an AI startup called Anthropic; Microsoft invested in OpenAI and recently added visual search to its Bing search engine; Meta launched a tool for generating music with AI. (Read more ChatGPT stories.)