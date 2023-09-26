2nd GOP Debate Will Be Missing 2 Candidates

When Republicans take the stage Wednesday night for the second debate of the 2024 primary season, there will be one fewer candidate. Asa Hutchinson, the former Arkansas governor who participated in the first debate, did not make the cut for Wednesday's, so he'll be holding a press conference in Michigan instead. The Republican National Committee announced Monday night that the other seven candidates who participated the first time around did make the cut, which included donor requirements (at least 50,000 unique donors, at least 200 of which had to come from at least 20 states or territories), polling requirements (3% or more support in two national polls or 3% in one national poll plus two polls from Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, or South Carolina), and the signing of a pledge to support the eventual GOP nominee.