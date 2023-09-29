First Trump Co-Defendant Pleads Guilty in Georgia

The sweeping Georgia election interference case just went from 19 defendants, including Donald Trump, to 18. Scott Hall, a bail bondsman, pleaded guilty on Friday to five misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with the performance of election duties, the Hill reports. As part of his plea deal, the first in the case, Hall agreed to testify truthfully against the other defendants. Fulton County prosecutors had said Hall was among the people who breached a Coffee County election office to gain access to its voting equipment on the day after the attack on the US Capitol.