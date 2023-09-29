First Trump Co-Defendant Pleads Guilty in Georgia

The sweeping Georgia election interference case just went from 19 defendants, including Donald Trump, to 18. Scott Hall, a bail bondsman, pleaded guilty on Friday to five misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with the performance of election duties, the Hill reports. As part of his plea deal, the first in the case, Hall agreed to testify truthfully against the other defendants. Fulton County prosecutors had said Hall was among the people who breached a Coffee County election office to gain access to its voting equipment on the day after the attack on the US Capitol.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee sentenced Hall to five years' probation, a $5,000 fine, and 200 hours of community service. He cannot participate in polling and election administration-related activities during his probation, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and must apologize in writing to the citizens of Georgia for his actions. "You understand that you're pleading guilty today because you believe there exists a factual basis that supports the plea, and you are pleading guilty because you are, in fact, guilty?" McAfee asked Hall. "Yes, sir," the defendant answered. (Read more election interference indictment stories.)