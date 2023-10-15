Climate Change Will Make These Places Too Hot to Live

As global temperatures rise, long stretches of extreme heat will make certain regions 'unlivable' for weeks at a time, a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences says. The Washington Post breaks down the bleak report, which projects what temperatures will look like in different scenarios: Earth warming by 1.5, 2, 3, or 4 degrees Celsius. While young, healthy people may withstand extreme heat for a few days, longer stretches make it uninhabitable. "It's when you see these accumulations of weeks or months of this at a time that things become 'too hot for humans,'" says lead author Daniel Vecellio. The areas most affected under these warming scenarios are in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, with the following locations topping the list: