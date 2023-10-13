NFL Team Execs Fired Over Romantic Relationship

The newly appointed chief operating officer of the NFL's Buffalo Bills and the NHL's Buffalo Sabres was fired this week along with the Bills' general counsel because the two were in a romantic relationship. In a joint telephone interview with the AP, ousted COO John Roth and ousted counsel Kathryn D'Angelo confirmed they were dismissed without going into detail. They said they enjoyed their time working for the teams' owners, Terry and Kim Pegula, as well as Terry's daughter, Laura. "Both Kathryn and I wish the Pegulas the best of luck ... and we will be cheering the Bills and Sabres on from afar."