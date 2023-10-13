NFL Team Execs Fired Over Romantic Relationship

The newly appointed chief operating officer of the NFL's Buffalo Bills and the NHL's Buffalo Sabres was fired this week along with the Bills' general counsel because the two were in a romantic relationship. In a joint telephone interview with the AP, ousted COO John Roth and ousted counsel Kathryn D'Angelo confirmed they were dismissed without going into detail. They said they enjoyed their time working for the teams' owners, Terry and Kim Pegula, as well as Terry's daughter, Laura. "Both Kathryn and I wish the Pegulas the best of luck ... and we will be cheering the Bills and Sabres on from afar."
Roth joined the organization in January, after spending the previous 24 years at Fidelity Investments and became COO only three months ago. D'Angelo came up through the Bills' management ranks. She was hired in 2016 and promoted to general counsel earlier this year, and the Athletic reports Roth recommended her for promotion—part of the reason the relationship was deemed unethical. For Buffalo fans, it's a bit of deva vu: In May 2018, Russ Brandon abruptly resigned his dual role as Bills and Sabres president after having an inappropriate relationship with a female employee.
